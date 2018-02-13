Black Panther is on his way to becoming the biggest asset for the Avengers. Here’s why

Black Panther releases on February 16. Black Panther releases on February 16.

Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented us with 17 films and with every film, no matter how great or average it might be, the audience queues outside the theaters to watch the plot unfold even further.

The saga that started with Iron Man has given us some really notable superheroes from the Marvel comics and every superhero who has so far contributed in saving the world has something unique to offer. MCU’s 18th film, Black Panther, is the origin story of the Wakandan hero who was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. This might be his origin story but there seems to be a fair chance that Black Panther will soon lead the Avengers in fighting Thanos and we have reason to believe the same.

Iron Man is the technology guru for Avengers. With Stark industries by his side and a genius brain, Iron Man has been the answer to most of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s problems but his unique position in the team could be challenged by Black Panther. Black Panther comes from Wakanda, the country that has mines of vibranium, the most powerful metal on Earth. Vibranium’s properties exceed way beyond creating weaponry and if utilised correctly, it has the ability to create unique elements, as we saw with Vision’s creation in Age of Ultron. Iron Man is notorious for his stubborn and devil-may-care attitude but here also, Black Panther’s humble approach will make him more likable by the rest of the team.

Still from Captain America: Civil War. Still from Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther is also a leader as he rules the kingdom of Wakanda. Steve Rogers is the one who goes by the book and is the rule follower of the group. Because of his position in the Avengers, he is sometimes treated as a sort of leader of the group but here too, Black Panther can take that place. After the demise of King T’Chaka in Civil War, T’Challa has started leading his country so the man has the capacity to take decisions not only for himself but for the community at large and that would certainly be a plus when it comes to fighting against Thanos. In the trailer of Infinity War, we have already seen that Steve Rogers’ new shield will be provided by T’Challa himself.

Still from Avengers: Infinity War. Still from Avengers: Infinity War.

After the events of Thor:Ragnarok, the crowned King of Asgard decided to take his people to Earth and being the King, he has a lot in common with T’Challa. T’Challa’s kingdom is guarded and not many on Earth even know about its existence but we are yet to see where Thor takes the remaining Asgardians for shelter. His most trusted weapon was also destroyed by Hela in the film so Thor needs all the weaponry he can get to fight against Thanos.

Still from Thor: Ragnarok. Still from Thor: Ragnarok.

At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther has the resources, the technology, the leadership and also the army that can prove to be the biggest asset in the army of Avengers and with the Black Panther movie, we will see how the character shapes up for further films in the MCU.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd