Black Panther is Marvel’s James Bond: Ryan Coogler

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

Black Panther will kick off 2018 for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther debuted in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (fighting from Tony’s side) and even before the film was released, a standalone film on the character was announced. Boseman’s portrayal was much appreciated by critics and audiences and this is why the excitement regarding the film, that will hit theaters next month, is pretty high.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler, the director of the film, has said that Black Panther is basically the James Bond of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Total Film Coogler said, “When I first started talking to Marvel, one thing they were interested in was for Panther to be their version of James Bond, which I thought was incredibly interesting and exciting. It was a really outside-of-the-box way to look at T’Challa. There are some Bond films that I really, really like, and it gave me the opportunity to go watch some other ones.”

We do not know about you but superhero + 007 sounds like an epic combination. Here is the official synopsis of the upcoming film, “Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologicallyadvanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

Black Panther will release on February 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd