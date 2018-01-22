Black Panther Hindi trailer out, Marvel ropes in Baahubali writer Manoj Muntashir for dialogues

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

Black Panther will officially inaugurate Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2018 slate. This year also has Marvel’s biggest film scheduled in April – Avengers: Infinity War. But Black Panther has still managed to create a lot of buzz thanks to its great looking trailers and sporadic short clips showcasing particular aspects of the film. With a decade of experience, Marvel Studios have clearly excelled in promoting films. Now, the Hindi trailer of Black Panther is out. And while sadly there is no new footage, the trailer does give an idea as to how the film will sound in Hindi.

Marvel has hired Manoj Muntashir who is known for writing the Hindi dialogues of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion and his stamp is unmistakable in the trailer. While the dialogues are good, the dubbing is strictly okay. We are of the opinion that a film should be seen in its own language. If not, it could be seen with subtitles in the language the viewer feels comfortable in considerably. But we understand that dubbing in native languages increases the audience for the film. And Marvel films have been insanely popular right from 2002’s Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire. The last Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok too did great business in the country.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

Black Panther releases in India on February 16.

