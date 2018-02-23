‘Hanuman’ muted from Black Panther, CBFC not to be blamed

At the domestic screening of Black Panther, the word ‘Hanuman’ was muted but this was not CBFC’s doing. At the domestic screening of Black Panther, the word ‘Hanuman’ was muted but this was not CBFC’s doing.

Marvel’s latest film Black Panther has captivated the audience around the globe. The origin story of the Wakandan superhero has served as the perfect precursor to the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War that releases this April in India.

At the domestic screening of the film, fans were quite enraged that the word “Hanuman” was muted from the film. The Jabari tribe in the film, that enters the first death challenge, worships Hanuman as per the comic books. But this reference was omitted from the screening. While many felt that this was CBFC’s doing, our sources have told us that “it is not CBFC who muted the word Hanuman but it’s the producers of the movie in India who decided to do this.”

Black Panther is doing some marvelous business at the box office as well. So far, the film has collected Rs 27.67 crore at the domestic box office and the numbers are constantly on the rise.

Black Panther features a predominantly African-American star cast and celebrates their ethnicity in all glory. The film is set in the fictional African country of Wakanda. Black Panther was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America Civil War and will next be seen in the upcoming Avengers film. With Wakanda’s vast resources of vibranium, the country will play a significant role in the fight against Thanos.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, Black Panther released in India on February 16.

