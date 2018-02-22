Thor, Star Lord, Captain America, Hulk and other Marvel superheroes react to Black Panther success

Black Panther will next make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. Black Panther will next make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther has not just left fans across the globe impressed, but this saga of king T’Challa is also getting the love of his fellow superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Thor to Star Lord and even yet to debut in the MCU, Captain Marvel are urging fans to go and watch this latest offering. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role alongside Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman.

Chris Hemsworth aka Marvel’s Thor who watched Black Panther recently with wife Elsa Pataky took to Twitter and posted a photo with a film’s poster standy and wrote, “Just saw @theblackpanther last night, wow wow wow, blown away, get out and see it if you haven’t already!! Congrats to all involved, epic work 👍👍 @Marvel #blackpanther.” Chris and Chadwick have wroked together as their respective superheroes in Captain America: Civil War.

Actor Brie Larson who is yet to make her MCU debut as Captain Marvel tweeted, “One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted.”

Chris Pratt known for his amazing wit was quick to follow Brie. The actor who plays Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy also watched the film and left his comments for the same. He tweeted, “THE HYPE IS REAL!! Woke up thinking about #BlackPanther It’s like a Bond movie meets Shakespearean tragedy. Great action. Stunning visuals. Exceptional performances all around. Thought provoking AND Funny! @chadwickboseman @letitiawright @michaelb4jordan @DanaiGurira 👏🏻”, to which Chadwick replied, “Appreciate you, man.🙏🏾” The two actors are set to share screen space in Avengers: Infinity War and we are already excited.

Chris Evans aka Captain America, Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk and Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool also shared happiness on seeing Black Panther breaking all sorts of records across the world.

Black Panther is the 18th film in the MCU. This Ryan Coogler directorial made 242.15 million dollars in its first four-day weekend in US, becoming the second highest four-day grosser there. Untill Tuesday, it made Rs 25.31 crore in India too.

Director Ryan Coogler had recently shared a thank you note for fans across the globe, for their love and support that made the studio’s first black standalone superhero film, such a mammoth hit.

Black Panther takes forward the story of T’Challa after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He returns to his home country Wakanda to be crowned the king, only to face a threat from his cousin Erik Killmonger. The film is winning hearts for being a visual delight apart from some amazing performances, action and a gripping plot. With a predominantly black cast, it is also getting lauded for a positive portrayal of African culture and progressive values.

