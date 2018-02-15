Black Panther’s supporting cast you have to watch out for when you go for the film

Black Panther releases on February 16. Black Panther releases on February 16.

With Chadwick Boseman playing Black Panther and Michael B Jordan shining as Erik Killmonger in the trailers, Black Panther is the most anticipated Marvel film at the moment. Black Panther is the origin story of the superhero and fans are expecting that this film would be the perfect precursor to Avengers Infinity War that releases on April 27 in India.

The film boasts of some promising lead actors which includes Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira but the supporting cast looks nothing short of amazing in the many clips and trailers that have released so far.

Here are some of the actors that you must wath out for when you head for the film:

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Letita plays the brilliant, brainy sister of T’Challa and from the trailers we have seen that the two share a warm and fun relationship. Shuri is the one behind Black Panther’s new and improved suit that charges with kinetic energy. Her brilliance with utilising the properties of vibranium makes her the most badass character of the movie. Letita was recently seen in the Black Museum episode of Black Mirror.

Sterling K. Brown as N’Jobu

The This is Us actor is a fan favourite right now and watching him play a significant role in Black Panther’s origin story is something we are waiting for. The details of his role have not been revealed yet.

Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi

Daniel is still basking in the glory of 2017’s Get Out and here, he plays W’Kabi. W’Kabi is a close confidante of T’Challa as the two grew up together but things might change between the two through the course of this film as Wakanda is witnessing a power struggle.

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Winston plays M’Bake, the leader of the Jabari tribe of Wakanda. The Jabari tribe opposes T’Challa’s appointment as the new King and this might create some friction in Wakanda.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Angela received much acclaim for her role in 2016’s TV series American Horror Story: Roanoke. Here, she plays the Queen Mother who is going through a tough time as her husband, King T’Chaka was just killed in a bombing. Yet, she has to stay strong for her son and stand by him as he takes control of Wakanda.

Apart from these, we will get to see many more stellar performances. Forest Whitaker plays Zuri, the keeper of the Heart-Shaped herb that is necessary for the crowned prince to become the King and also the Black Panther. Director Ryan Coogler described this character as “Black Panther’s version of Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Andy Serkis reprises his role as Ulysses Klaue, the notorious antagonist who stole vibranium from Wakanda years ago. The audience first saw Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Martin Freeman also reprises his role as Agent Ross after Captain America Civil War and this time, he will be seen as an ally to T’Challa.

Black Panther releases in India on February 16.

