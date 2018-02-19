Black Panther box office: This Marvel film is on its way to become the third-largest opener of all time

In a couple of days after its release, Black Panther is already breaking records In a couple of days after its release, Black Panther is already breaking records

Black Panther, as most trade analysts had expected, is already breaking records within a couple of days of its release. If one considers a three-day opening collection, Black Panther is the fifth-largest opener of all time. It has earned an estimated 192 million dollars, according to boxofficemojo.com. But this is a four-day weekend in the United States due to President’s Day that is held in honour of George Washington.

Expected total weekend collection of the film is 218 million dollars. If the film earns that much or exceeds it, it would become the film with the third-highest weekend opening of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It does not end here. Black Panther has also become the highest February opener of all time, beating Deadpool’s collection by an incredible 60 million dollars. In Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther is only behind The Avengers for three-day earning. The Avengers had opened with 207 million dollars.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Andy Serkis. It continues the story of T’Challa (Boseman) who returns to his homeland, the fictional African nation of Wakanda. He faces threats from Jordan’s Killmonger and Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue. The film has received positive reviews, not just because of the performances, visuals, and action scenes, but also because of the predominantly black cast, positive portrayal of African culture, and progressive values.

When the film was envisioned, it must have been thought of as just another standalone film in MCU, but now, Black Panther is the biggest non-Avengers film in terms of press coverage and overall popularity. It has even stolen the limelight from Avengers: Infinity War for now, which would be the biggest film yet in MCU.

