Black Panther box office collection: Marvel film stays afloat despite competition, earns Rs 38 cr in India

The kind of press coverage and reception Black Panther received, it was declared a success even before its release. But nobody foresaw that this film would threaten the top Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including The Avengers. This Ryan Coogler directorial, that stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Serkis, has crossed 700 million dollars at the worldwide box office. In India, too, this film has stayed afloat in its second week even as new releases like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety threaten its reign.

Black Panther continues the story of T’Challa after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He returns to his homeland, Wakanda, to be crowned king, but faces threat to his throne from Killmonger and Ulysses Klaue. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#BlackPanther was affected by #SKTKS wave, yet managed to show an upward trend on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.77 cr, Sat 3.19 cr, Sun 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 38.10 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 48.84 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English,” he said.

Black Panther has found love among critics too. It holds a 97 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The consensus reads, ” Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Considering how Marvel Studios movies have fared at Indian box office, it wasn’t surprising to see Black Panther turning into a success too. It remains to be seen whether the film can survive its second week, which poses the biggest test for any film.

