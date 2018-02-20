Black Panther box office collection day 4: Chadwick Boseman film earns Rs 22.62 crore

Black Panther picks up the story of T’Challa, who returns to his homeland Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther picks up the story of T’Challa, who returns to his homeland Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther, the 18th film in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has started its week on a strong note, earning Rs 3.27 crore, taking the total collection to an impressive Rs 22.62 crore. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan, Black Panther is also breaking records worldwide. Its weekend opening projection now stands at 235 million dollars, making it the third highest four-day collection of any movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#BlackPanther has a STRONG Mon… Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 22.62 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 29 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English,” he said.

Black Panther picks up the story of T’Challa, who returns to his homeland Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He is crowned king but is threatened by Michael B Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman also star in the film.

Black Panther has received highly positive reviews. It holds a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The consensus says, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Audiences too have high praise for film’s direction, visuals, performances, its unapologetic and positive depiction of African cultures, and its predominantly black cast as it suited a film about a fictional African country.

Black Panther, if all goes well, will become the third-highest opener of all time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

