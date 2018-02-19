Black Panther box office collection day 3: Chadwick Boseman film earns Rs 19.35 crore

Until its third day, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan starrer Black Panther has earned Rs 24.81 crore. Until its third day, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan starrer Black Panther has earned Rs 24.81 crore.

While Black Panther is breaking multiple records in the domestic and overseas box office, in India, too, it is earning huge bucks. Until its third day, this Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan starrer has earned Rs 24.81 crore. Marvel movies have traditionally done well in India and they are also mostly not affected by contemporary Bollywood films since the audience is quite different.

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, continues the story of T’Challa who returns home after the events of Captain America: Civil War to be crowned king. While on the throne he faces threats from Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger and Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue. The film has received highly positive critical reception and audiences, too, are coming in huge numbers to watch this film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#BlackPanther emerged the first choice of moviegoers… Fared well in its opening weekend… Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.81 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English,” he said.

On the North American box office, Black Panther will almost certainly become the third biggest opener in the history of cinema, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It will also become the biggest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe, edging out even The Avengers, although its three-day collection is slightly lower than that of the latter.

Audiences have nothing but high praise for film’s direction, visuals, performances, its unapologetic and positive depiction of African cultures, and its predominantly black cast as it suited a film about a fictional African country.

Black Panther holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It basically means that it has received 97% positive reviews.

