Black Panther box office collection day 1: Chadwick Boseman film claws its way to Rs 5.60 crore

18th Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther has opened on a strong note.

Black Panther, the 18th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, has opened at Rs 5.60 crore at the Indian box office. The figure includes the earnings from both English and Hindi language screenings. Directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther continues the story of T’Challa after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film has received rave reviews and clearly, it has found love among Indian audiences too. India has been a huge market for Marvel and superhero movies, in general, ever since Sam Raimi brought Spider-man to Indian shores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#BlackPanther embarks on a TERRIFIC START… Fri ₹ 5.60 cr Nett [includes ₹ 35 lakhs from paid previews on Thu]… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.18 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English,” he said.

Although Spider-man is by far the most popular superhero among moviegoers in India (thanks to Sam Raimi’s Tobey Maguire starrer films), movies involving comic-book characters tend to do well in India as a rule. Last MCU film, Thor: Ragnarok went on to earn Rs 58.73 crore. Other Marvel and DC films too have been successful at the Indian box office.

#BlackPanther embarks on a TERRIFIC START… Fri ₹ 5.60 cr Nett [includes ₹ 35 lakhs from paid previews on Thu]… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.18 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018

While Black Panther has two notable Bollywood films – PadMan and Aiyaary – stacked against it, it has its own audience, and the respective audiences are unlikely to clash and Black Panther should sail across placid waters for a while. Also, it is a harbinger of Avengers: Infinity War, which also might be luring fans to see if it has any indication as to what is going to happen.

