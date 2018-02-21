Black Panther box office collection: The Marvel film’s winning streak continues, becomes second highest four-day grosser in US

Black Panther had the biggest February opening, breaking the record of Deadpool. Black Panther had the biggest February opening, breaking the record of Deadpool.

Black Panther was meant to keep the buzz alive ahead of Marvel’s big film Avengers: Infinity War. But instead of filling in the void, it looks like this Chadwick Boseman film has snatched all the limelight from the upcoming mega film, and is setting its own records. Black Panther hitting the bull’s eye was kind of expected, given the unravelling of this new superhero’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. But, no one really saw that Black Panther will end up becoming a monster hit, breaking the records of previous MCU films all together. Its first weekend America figures stand at a whooping 242.15 million dollars. This makes the Ryan Coogler directorial the second highest four-day box office collection in the US, only after Star Wars: The Force Awakens which stands at 288.10 million dollars. Star Wars: The Last Jedi holds the third spot at 241.75 million dollars.

Black Panther also had the biggest February opening breaking the record of Deadpool (132 million dollars). The extended weekend owing to the President’s Day in the US gave the film an added day to add to its mega profits. Black Panther now holds several more records including biggest non-sequel opening weekend, biggest solo superhero launch, biggest long holiday opening weekend and biggest Monday grosser.

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o in a still from Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o in a still from Black Panther.

It also broke records worldwide with its weekend opening projection standing at 235 million dollars, making it the third highest four-day collection of any movie. Black Panther also continues to do great business at the Indian box office. Until Monday, the film made Rs 22.62 crore.

Director Ryan Coogler through Marvel’s official social media pages, shared a thank you note for the fans across the globe, for their love and support, that made Marvel’s first black standalone superhero film, such a mammoth hit. He wrote that the movie’s success “moved him to tears”. Excerpts from the note read – “I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try… Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent. Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film- But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters– often moved me and my wife to tears…”

Black Panther takes forward the story of T’Challa after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He returns to his home country Wakanda to be crowned the king, only to face a threat from his cousin Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B Jordan. The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman.

Michael B Jordan plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. Michael B Jordan plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

Black Panther is winning hearts worldwide for its fabulous cinematography making the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a visual treat. It has also received positive reviews for some amazing performances and action scenes, along with a predominantly black cast, positive portrayal of African culture and progressive values.

