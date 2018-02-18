Black Panther box office collection day 2: Marvel’s latest offering mints 12.25 crore

Black Panther has been received favourably by the audience Black Panther has been received favourably by the audience

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering, Black Panther, is raking in money at the Indian box office and how! Despite competing with Aiyaary, Black Panther has managed to deliver a decent opening at box office. On its second day, it earned Rs 6.65 crore, and including Thursday previews, its total has now reached Rs 12.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BlackPanther witnessed decent growth on Day 2… Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: 12.25 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: 15.71 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English.”

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles. The character of Black Panther was first introduced in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War and is the first Marvel movie with a coloured superhero in the lead. Despite being just two days old, the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. In fact, it is being hailed as the best Marvel movie to have hit the big screen.

Hollywood doesn’t draw a big crowd, but people here have received superhero movies favourably in the past. Upon its first day of release, Black Panther had amassed a sum of Rs 5.60 crore, more than what Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary had minted on its opening day (Rs 3.36 crore).

The superhero flick has witnessed a decent growth, and if that is how things are going to be, then Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is off to a good start.

