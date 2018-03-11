Disney’s Black Panther reaches 1 billion dollars globally

Black Panther rakes a billion and becomes fifth Disney film to reach the milestone. Black Panther rakes a billion and becomes fifth Disney film to reach the milestone.

Disney’s megahit Black Panther has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales. The announcement comes on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Disney notes that Black Panther is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The others are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing The Dark Knight.

Black Panther has received rave reviews from both the critics and audience. The Chadwick Boseman starrer holds a 97 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The consensus reads, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

As far as the film’s earnings at the Indian box office are concerned, the superhit had a splendid opening weekend with a total collection of Rs 19.35 crore. The film went on to collect a huge amount in the following weeks and has managed to earn a total of Rs 47.53 by the end of its third week in India.

#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share… #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts… Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE… Biz should grow on Sat and Sun…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.75 mn

Total: $ 19.77 million [₹ 128.51 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about the film’s tremendous performance at the Chinese box office and wrote, “#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share… #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts… Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE… Biz should grow on Sat and Sun.. [Week 2] Fri $ 1.75 mn Total: $ 19.77 million [₹ 128.51 cr]”.

The film is running smooth and steady at the worldwide box office making it a lifetime hit.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd