Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third highest-grossing film in the US

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman surpassed the collections of James Cameron’s gigantic 1997 Titanic to rank as the third highest-grossing title of all time at the US box office.

Black Panther, featuring an all-black cast, falls behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar (760.5 million dollars), with a domestic total of 659.3 million dollars till Friday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Titanic had finished at 659.5 million dollars when it released in 1997. Globally, Black Panther has grossed 1.29 billion dollars, ranking as the no. 10 title of all time. Both Avatar and Titanic were directed by James Cameron.

The Disney and Marvel superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T’Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther’s powers.

Black Panther received rave reviews. It holds a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest for any superhero movie ever. The consensus reads, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Many coloured people, who have been traditionally underrepresented by Hollywood, came out to see the movie in their thousands. No wonder the film went on to become a humongous success. Its follow-up and the biggest Marvel film to date, Avengers: Infinity War will release this month on 27th, and it, too, is expected to shatter multiple box office records.

