Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan to produce WWII drama The Liberators

Actor Michael B Jordan will be backing the upcoming World War II drama The Liberators. The Black Panther star will producer the project through his banner, the Outlier Society Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is about the 761st regiment in World War II, an entirely African-American combat unit, whose heroism led to the desegregation of the armed forces.

However, there is no word yet on whether the 31-year-old actor will star in the project or not. Jordan had recently announced that he will be adopting the inclusion rider for Outlier Society, a special clause in a contract that requires studios to hire a diverse crew and or cast for a project.

Michael B Jordan played the main antagonist Erik Killmonger in the recent Marvel blockbuster Black Panther. He portrayed the son of N’Jobu and the cousin of T’Challa played by actor Chadwick Boseman who challenges the throne and seeks to overthrow his brother.

Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther shows T’Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.

The Marvel film grossed $27 million in its fifth weekend, according to Disney studio estimates, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, Black Panther has grossed more than $1.1 billion.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “There have been plenty of conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

