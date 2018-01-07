Birthday special: Nicolas Cage’s craziest moments

Nicolas Cage turns 54 today. Nicolas Cage turns 54 today.

Nicolas Cage is something of an enigma. The American actor has given great performances in some really great movies, but he has also delivered atrocious performances in execrable movies. It is like he were an erratic electric bulb, fluctuating between two extremes. Nicolas Cage has ridiculously huge filmography. Even then, he probably has more memes than movies to his credit. It is for this reason it is hard to pin down how he is as an actor. If one says he is just brilliant, or just horrible, you can quote instances where he has been brilliant and horrible and justify both. Oh, and he has an Academy Award. And no Oscar-winning actor can be bad at acting, right? Well…

Today, the Gone in Sixty Seconds actor turns 54 today, let us look at the top five moments when the actor, for want of a better word, immersed himself into the role and went, well, batshit crazy. Unkind people would call that overacting, of course, but that is because they are unkind. But we, the die hard Nicolas Cage fanatics, know he is a magnificent thespian and does complete justice to the roles he gets. Anyway, here we go.

The Wicker Man – “Not the bees”

Nicolas Cage does a stunningly realistic depiction of how a man would scream when bees are poured over his face in this scene in 2006 film The Wicker Man.

Vampire’s Kiss – “ABCD…”

When Nicolas Cage proves that he can recite the whole English alphabet.

Deadfall – Nicolas Cage’s goes crazy. Again.

Nicolas Cage goes Nicolas Cage. I meant crazy. Nicolas Cage goes crazy.

National Treasure 2 – Nicolas Cage makes a scene.

When in doubt, ask Nicolas Cage to make a scene. Oh boy. This is spectacular. Cynics would say this is too over-the-top, but what do they know?

Honeymoon in Vegas – Nicolas Cage loses his patience

Nicolas Cage is not known for patience. Here, he dares the airport authorities to put him into an “airport jail.”

