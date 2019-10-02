Birds of Prey trailer: Margot Robbie wreaks havoc as the unpredictable Harley Quinn

The first full trailer of Birds of Prey is out and Margot Robbie wears the skin of the eccentric Harley Quinn with ease. In the clip, we see her take on Gotham City without her longtime partner and lover, the Joker.

Advertising

Quinn smashes, breaks and wreaks havoc in the city as she teams along with other pivotal characters such as Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) in her journey to rescue Cassandra Cain from the evil clutches of the Black Mask.

Margot Robbie is, of course, reprising her role as Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad and the multiple facets of her dynamic personality is on full display in the trailer. However, one thing which jumps out from the video is that we hardly see any chemistry between the rest of the cast. To be honest, the only one who occupies nearly all of the screen time is Robbie. But then again, this is only the sneak peek of Quinn’s new world. Maybe, more exciting camaraderie among the rest of the characters will be seen in the movie.

Interestingly enough, Robbie had reportedly pitched the idea of a Harley Quinn spin-off as early as 2015. Disconnected entirely from the Justice League movies, Birds of Prey falls under the blanket of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The film will release on February 7, 2020.