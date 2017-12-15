Biopic on Marlon Brando in works

Marlon Brando is a two-time Academy Award winner. Marlon Brando is a two-time Academy Award winner.

A biopic on legendary Hollywood actor Marlon Brando’s life and career of Marlon Brando is in the works. According to the Hollywood Reporter, producer Brian Oliver has optioned the rights to The Way It’s Never Been Done Before, a memoir from Hollywood mainstay George Englund.

Oliver will take The Way It’s Never Been Done Before, as the basis for a biopic on the two-time Oscar-winning actor, as captured by Brando’s longtime friend and former director.

Oliver stated, “George and Marlon’s friendship spanned five decades and covered all the ups and downs in the actor’s career and personal life. It makes for both an epic portrayal of the greatest actor ever to grace the silver screen and an intimate story of two men with an almost brotherly bond.”

The Omaha-born actor Brando earned his first of eight Oscar nominations in the 1951 adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire. He won his first Oscar in 1954 for On the Waterfront and his second in 1972 for The Godfather. Brando died in 2004. He is also known for his performances in movies like A Streetcar Named Desire, Julius Caesar, Sayonara, Superman, and Apocalypse Now.

This won’t be the first time Oliver has produced a movie about a real person. He has produced Rush, Everest, Legend, Black Mass, Hacksaw Ridge, and American Made.

Black Beach Films’ Greg Lauritano and TriMotion Films’ Rick Clemens will serve as executive producers.

