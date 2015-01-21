Billy Crystal clarifies gay sex scene comments

Billy Crystal said he doesn’t want to watch heterosexual sex scenes either as it is about personal taste. (Source: AP)

Billy Crystal is surprised that his comments about not liking too much of gay sex scenes on TV got misconstrued. The ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ actor said he doesn’t want to watch heterosexual sex scenes either as it is about personal taste, reported Ace Showbiz.

The actor previously hinted during a panel for his new show “The Comedians” at the TCA’s winter press tour that he’s uncomfortable with certain aspects of gay scenes on the small screen.

In a statement released on Monday, January 19, he explains that his comments apply to heterosexual sex scenes too. “What I meant was that whenever sex or graphic nudity of any kind (gay or straight) is gratuitous to the plot or story it becomes a little too much for my taste,” Crystal said.

Addressing his remarks in an interview published on Xfinity’s TV blog, Crystal said, “We live in a very scary time in many ways. You can’t say this, you can’t say that, you

can’t offend this group, that group.

“People come up to you and ask if you were offended. I don’t understand that. I understand it why everyone is watching out for the other person. That’s offensive to me.”

