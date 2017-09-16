Better Watch Out trailer: This film has the Home Alone feel only with a ghost in it

Better Watch Out trailer: This Christmas, Santa won’t be the only one of your surprise guests. Better Watch Out trailer: This Christmas, Santa won’t be the only one of your surprise guests.

This Christmas you better deck the halls with anything that keeps the ghosts away, because Santa won’t be the only one who’s gonna pay a visit. The trailer of ‘Better Watch Out’ was released recently by the makers. This film has the complete ‘Home Alone’ feel only this time with more than one kid and a ghost.

The film is set during the snowy holiday season. Much like the Kevin of ‘Home Alone’, these two kids aren’t particularly excited that Christmas is here. However, life for them is not as miserable as Kevin because they have something to look forward to; the pretty baby sitter who has been appointed to take care of them while the parents are away. As soon as the romantic moments begin, they face a threat. Someone breaks their window with a brick that has a message inscribed in it. ‘U LEAVE. U DIE’.

There comes a point where you want to feel frightened, but the constant comical background score leaves an impression that this whole act might just turn out to be a prank, probably by the boyfriend of the baby sitter, Ricky.

Better Watch Out is directed by Chris Peckover, who also wrote the screenplay along with Zack Kahn (Mad). Starring in the movie is Olivia DeJonge, Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton, and Dacre Montgomery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd