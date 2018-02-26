Viola Davis to Leonardo DiCaprio: Five wonderful Oscar speeches you need to hear again

Both Viola Davis and Leonardo DiCaprio delivered memorable Oscar speeches. Both Viola Davis and Leonardo DiCaprio delivered memorable Oscar speeches.

Arguably, one of the biggest awards to be held in the world, Oscars, is just around the corner. Now, there are many things that the audience looks forward to when they get together to watch the big event. One of the most discussed parts of the function is the speech.

Oscars have been around for a long time. The first function was televised in 1953. Since then, actors and technicians have come and graced the stage and delivered some of the most poetic (and hilarious) lines known to mankind. It seemed wise to revise and remember what then stuck out as warm, witty and stunning. Here are a few of the best ones, in no particular order:

Viola Davis for Fences

Viola won an Oscar in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for Fences. As usual, she was stunning, in looks and in words that she spoke. Her face was aglow with emotion as she said, “There is one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, one place, and that’s the graveyard.”

She continued, “People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big, and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost.”

Viola was eloquent, lovely and pretty damn amazing. Viola was Viola. Her speech was literature, and if those words don’t move you, very few things in life can.

Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman

Pacino won for his excellent performance in Scent of a Woman. The actor complained about his throat being dry, and confessed about how he was hesitant about being a part of the film, and then went on to thank the cast, crew and his close friends and family in the way only he can. Pacino acknowledged the moment as “proud and hopeful” while being funny and gracious.

Morgan Freeman for Million Dollar Baby

It was Morgan’s first Oscar win and fourth nomination. And he kept the speech short, sweet and hilarious. Typical Morgan. Of course, people wanted the man to take home the award not just because of his skills as an actor, but because of his voice. There is a popular joke about Morgan on the internet: Give Morgan an award, just so that we can hear him say something. Well, all I can say is that he didn’t disappoint.

Lupita Nyong’o for 12 Years a Slave

Lupita walked in a daze onto the stage, her body language suggesting that she was truly accepting that it was a surreal moment for her. She was not in control, but her speech was all the more moving because of that.

“It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else’s,” she began. I mean, she even made Benedict Cumberbatch cry. Also, she concluded her speech in the most powerful and hopeful manner by saying, “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.”

Leonardo DiCaprio for The Revenant

People have won Oscars before, and people have been jubilant and disappointed with those wins. But there is one individual almost everyone across the globe wanted to win an Oscar. Yes, I am talking about Leonardo DiCaprio. He got a standing ovation, and he was thankful and grateful about the whole affair. And as one YouTuber had commented, and I concur, even in one of his most moving and happiest moments, the actor didn’t forget to talk about global warming and climate change, a subject he has been vocal and passionate about for a while. What a guy!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd