Benedict Cumberbatch miffed with lack of Dr Strange merchandise

Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who essays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is annoyed that all of his co-stars have their own merchandise range but he doesn’t.

The 41-year-old actor wasn’t impressed when his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Hiddleston – who plays Loki – showed off the range of products inspired by his character and realised most of the MCUs other superheroes are emblazoned on backpacks, lunch boxes and other trinkets, but his alter ego isn’t, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“This is a point of contention. Tom Hiddleston, he comes back from doing Thor and he’s like, ‘Look, dude!’ And he’s got a Thor lunchbox, a Thor slurpy cup and Thor backpacks. And there’s Spider-Man backpacks and Hulk backpacks too,” Cumberbatch told RadioTimes magazine.

“And I’m like, ‘I’m a Marvel superhero too! Where’s my Dr. Strange backpack for Christ’s sake? Where’s my merchandise I can bloody manipulate time. I can fly! Kids need to realise the potential value of having a Dr. Strange backpack,” he added.

The British actor enjoyed shooting for Avengers: Infinity War but his favourite days on set were when actor Robert Downey Jr was also around shooting scenes as Iron Man, because he always makes sure there is excellent food and everyone is well looked after.

“It’s a happy set when he’s around. He’s everything you want in a friend and colleague and you get a proper lunch break with really great food,” he said.

“He’s very generous with the spoils of his success. On the days he’s not there, you are eating out of a Styrofoam box going, ‘What is this? Bring back Downey Jr’,” he joked.

Meanwhile, Infinity War became the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Worldwide too, this film has broken multiple box office records like biggest opening, first to reach 1 billion dollar mark globally, and so on.

