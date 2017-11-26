Ben Mendelsohn wishes to play Doctor Doom

Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly play the villain opposite Oscar winner Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly play the villain opposite Oscar winner Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Actor Ben Mendelsohn considers Marvel villain Doctor Doom as one of the greatest “comic book characters” and wishes to portray it on-screen one day. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor will reportedly play the villain opposite Oscar winner Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mendelsohn, 48, said, “Doctor Doom is the greatest comic character of all time. That’s a great role. The thing that’s appealing about Victor is the damage and trauma, the loss of the family, the wrong done to him and then the takeover, the revenge, and then the protectiveness of Latveria wrapped in that Cold War vibe.

“There’s something about the combination of that. What actually makes him great is his caring bit,” he added. Actor Julian McMahon played the character in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He was succeeded by actor Toby Kebbell, who played the character in Fantastic Four reboot in 2015.

While Fantastic Four are his primary enemies, Doctor Doom has also come in conflict with other Marvel superheroes like Spider-man, Black Panther, Captain America and Iron man in different storylines. He first appeared in 1962 and has recently donned the role of Iron Man and even joining the Avengers. Doctor Doom is one of the most iconic Marvel characters and has appeared in a number of television series, video games and films, including animated films and live-action films.

Ben Mendelsohn is not the only actor interested in portraying the role in a solo film. Mads Mikkelsen had also auditioned for the role in 2015. Noah Hawley is directing a solo film that is currently in development. There is no word yet on when it will be released.

