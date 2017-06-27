Ben Affleck’s The Accountant is getting a sequel

The original film The Accountant starred Affleck as the title character, a math savant with high-functioning autism. The original film The Accountant starred Affleck as the title character, a math savant with high-functioning autism.

Warner Bros is planning a sequel to 2016 hit The Accountant with Ben Affleck in talks to return as Christian Wolff. Original screenwriter Bill Dubuque and director Gavin O’Connor are also in talks to return for the new film, reported Deadline. The original starred Affleck as the title character, a math savant with high-functioning autism who works as a forensic accountant and un-cooks the books for unsavoury criminal organisations under the glare of law enforcement. The movie raked in USD 155 million worldwide on a USD 44 million budget. The sequel will also probably include Jon Bernthal, who played a key role in the original.

Earlier, Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner were seen together to celebrate Easter. The ex-couple was photographed outside LA church. They attended it with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five reported E! Online.

“They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first,” said a source close the couple was quoted in E Online.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has decided to step down from Justice League after the death of his daughter, reported Hollywood Reporter. “In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it. The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all- consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization…I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time,” director was quoted in the report.

