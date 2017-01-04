Ben Affleck’s struggle with fame

Ben Affleck says he made a lot of mistakes in the initial years of his success. Ben Affleck says he made a lot of mistakes in the initial years of his success.

Actor Ben Affleck says he made a lot of mistakes in the initial years of his success. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star said becoming famous at a young age made things very tough for him, reported Female First.

“I’d always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years. When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them.

“I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately. There’s stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind,” Affleck said.

The 44-year-old star, who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, seven, and Samuel, four, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, does not want his children to experience the same and hopes he can help them grow up outside of the spotlight.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good. “I’m at peace with paying my own price, what I’m not at peace with is when it invades on my kids’ space and time. They didn’t make any bargains. I try to shelter them as best I can. That’s my only real gripe,” he said.