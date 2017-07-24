Ben Affleck on playing Batman: I am going to do the best job I can

Justice League will be Ben Affleck’s second starring role as Batman. Justice League will be Ben Affleck’s second starring role as Batman.

Justice League will be Ben Affleck’s second starring role as Batman and the actor said he would make every possible effort to do justice to his character. The Oscar winner said he would love to play the Caped Crusader as long as the makers would allow him, reported Entertainment Weekly. “I’d love to do it as long as they’ll have me. Eventually it’ll be somebody else, and I’m sure they’ll get somebody great. But while I’m doing it, I’m going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am.”

Batman has been one comic book superhero who has been portrayed by a number of actors over the decades. Adam West portrayed the Dark Knight in Batman television series. Michael Keaton played Batman in the first Batman film directed by Tim Burton. After that Val Kilmer and George Clooney also played the Caped Crusader. Before Ben Affleck donned the cape, Christian Bale had played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s uber successful Dark Knight trilogy.

Christian Bale had made clear that he won’t be reprising the role of Batman after the last film in the Dark Knight trilogy: The Dark Knight Rises. After the success of Marvel’s Avengers, DC, along with Warner Bros also began to dabble in a common universe of DC superheroes, which started with Man of Steel.

Ben Affleck was then in line to play Batman in the sequel of Man of Steel movie, Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and also made a brief appearance in Suicide Squad. Ben Affleck has won two Academy Awards.

