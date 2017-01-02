Ben Affleck never wants kids to pay price for his fame

Ben Affleck gets bothered when his children’s personal space is invaded. Ben Affleck gets bothered when his children’s personal space is invaded.

Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck says that he is absolutely fine with the constant spotlight on his life, but gets bothered when his children’s personal space is invaded.

The 44-year-old star shares a cordial bond with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has two daughters Violet, 10, Seraphina, seven, and four-year-old son Samuel. Affleck, who recently made headlines for his highly-publicised split from Garner, said he always tries to protect his kids from the public eye, reported Guardian.

“You become a public figure and it changes all the rules. The press can become invasive and dishonest, and you have to put up with inconvenient stuff like that. “I’m at peace with paying my own price, what I’m not at peace with is when it invades on my kids’ space and time. They didn’t make any bargains. I try to shelter them as best I can. That’s my only real gripe,” he said.

Ben Affleck says he is unsure of stepping behind the camera for the solo ‘Batman’ movie. In an interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old star gave an update on the project, tentatively titled “The Batman,” which he is slated to direct and star in.

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it,” the actor said. It’s not the first time the actor has seemed ambivalent about making the DC Comics film, which is set to star Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and is projected to open in 2018.

Affleck previously said the script he was writing for the film was still being worked out, and that he did not want to rush the process and end up with a mediocre film.