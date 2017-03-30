Ben Affleck makes first public appearance post rehab

Ben Affleck has made his first official public appearance since announcing that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction Ben Affleck has made his first official public appearance since announcing that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction

Ben Affleck has made his first official public appearance since announcing that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this month. The Batman depicter looked in good spirits when attending CinemaCon to promote his upcoming movie Justice League, which is set for a November 17 release in the US, reported Ace Showbiz.

Ben Affleck was all smiles as he joined his co-stars including Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher as well as director Zack Snyder at the Warner Bros. presentation. The 44-year-old actor looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a green accent tie at the event which was held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck and the gang made a brief appearance onstage with the director, who was the only one to talk to the audience.

“Justice League is the culmination of a journey for me that’s been seven years,” Snyder told the crowd while introducing a clip from the superhero film.

“I’m a huge fan of these characters and this a dream come true to have a chance to bring them all together in this single film.”

Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon said that the actor was doing “fantastic” following his rehab treatment.

“He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier. Jennifer Garner’s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing,” the Jason Bourne actor said.

Ben Affleck had won the Oscar award for Argo and Good Will Hunting.

