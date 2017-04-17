Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter together after filing for divorce

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner were photographed leaving a LA church service for the holiday, which they attended with their three children Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner were photographed leaving a LA church service for the holiday, which they attended with their three children

Unlike many estranged couples, Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck really know how to be mature. The two have filed for divorce but continue to be friends.

The duo who had shared the screen in films like Daredevil and Pearl Harbour had stepped out together to celebrate Easter just three days after filing for divorce. The former couple was photographed leaving a LA church service during the holiday, which they attended with their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, reported E! Online.

Jennifer Garner, 45, opted for a blue sundress for the occassion, while Ben Affleck, 44, donned similar hues, sporting a bluish-grey jacket with jeans and a white and blue shirt.

Days ago, the duo filed the documents together nearly two years after they originally announced their split. The two are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. The date of separation, as well as the division of property and spousal support, is still to be determined. The former couple had filed mirror-image paperwork and they each filed “in propria persona” — which means without an on-the-record attorney.

Previously there were reports that both the actors have kept in mind that they will keep any earnings they made since they parted ways.

Also read: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck officially file for divorce

“They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first,” said a source close to them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd