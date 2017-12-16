Ben Affleck continues to receive treatment for alcohol addiction

The Justice League actor first sought treatment for his substance abuse in 2001. The Justice League actor first sought treatment for his substance abuse in 2001.

Actor Ben Affleck seems to have returned to a residential rehab facility, in his ongoing battle to conquer his struggle with alcohol addiction. According to People Magazine, it is confirmed that the 45-year-old actor is continuing to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction.

“He is continuing after care. It is part of his daily regimen,” said a source The Justice League actor first sought treatment for his substance abuse in 2001 and completed a second programme earlier this year, but sources now say that whilst his ”main priority” is his children.

He has been spotted at various treatment centres around Los Angeles in recent weeks, and the publication reports the star has ”worked hard to assemble a system of support that includes different treatment centres.”

Back in March, he announced to his fans on social media that he had gone back to treatment.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” Affleck wrote in a Facebook post.

While he has “had a rough year” personally and professionally, the family source added that “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”

