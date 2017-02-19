Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner die-hard committed to co-parenting

The 44-year-old star, who split from the Oscar-winning director in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, is gearing up to file for divorce. The 44-year-old star, who split from the Oscar-winning director in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, is gearing up to file for divorce.

Star couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have parted ways two years ago but the former pair is “die-hard committed to co-parenting”. The 44-year-old star, who split from the Oscar-winning director in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, is gearing up to

file for divorce but they continue their plans to stay close friends for their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, four, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship — whether it’s a friendship or anything — for their kids” a source said.

The two are frequently spotted together sparking rumours they were trying to repair their relationship. But the source added, “Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they’ll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won’t let anything bring that down.

“They both have done things they’re not proud of and in no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split. They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they’re doing just that.”

Earlier, Ben Affleck announced that he would not serve as director on the upcoming Batman standalone film The Batman. The 44-year-old star, who is also producing the project, said he would just like to focus on his performance as the Dark Knight, reported Variety.