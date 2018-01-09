Bella Thorne reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Bella Thorne finished her post with the hashtag #TimesUp. Bella Thorne finished her post with the hashtag #TimesUp.

Hollywood has been stormed with the stories of female actors experiencing sexual harassment from the powerful men of the industry and more stories are coming day after day as the ladies finally are feeling normal to talk about such incidents.

Actor Bella Thorne has joined the long list of female actors speaking about their horrifying experience in the industry and revealed that she was sexually abused as a child.

The 20-year-old actor wrote in a photo caption on Instagram that she was “mistreated” at an early age. The actor doesn’t name her alleged abuser, but writes that the abuse stopped when she was 14.

Alongside a photo of herself bundled up in a jacket, she wrote, “I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14, when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did.”

She added, “But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated.” She finished her post with the hashtag #TimesUp. Her fans shared the message on various social media accounts and came out in full-support of her. Thorne thanked her fans for their support after she revealed that she was molested throughout her childhood.

The former Disney star posted a tearful video to Instagram, in which she haltingly encouraged those fans sharing their own stories, telling them, “I’m so proud of you guys.”

Bella added, “Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys. “Thorne is the latest female actor to co-sign the #TimesUp initiative, an action plan and legal defense fund that promotes gender and racial parity across all industries.

At last night’s Golden Globes, attendees blacked out the red carpet with fashion statements in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

