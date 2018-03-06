Before watching A Wrinkle in Time, take a look at Oprah Winfrey’s best movies

Primarily a talk show host, Oprah Winfrey is a woman of many talents. Primarily a talk show host, Oprah Winfrey is a woman of many talents.

People have been requesting Oprah Winfrey to run for President. This alone should give an idea about her rising clout in American public life. Primarily a talk show host, Oprah Winfrey is a woman of many talents. She is a philanthropist, a media mogul, a producer, and an actor. Yes, Oprah is also an accomplished actor. She was even nominated for an Academy Award. Her upcoming Disney film A Wrinkle in Time is far from her first movie. Here are the top movies in which Oprah Winfrey played a role.

The Color Purple (1985): Oprah played a defiant and strong woman who is abused by many men in this film that was based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name. It was this role for which she got an Oscar nomination. The film itself, a Steven Spielberg directorial, was nominated in 11 categories and managed to lose in all of them.

The Princess and the Frog (2019): Oprah Winfrey gave her voice in this Disney animated film based on the classic fairy tale. Her character was Eudora, mother of the primary female character Princess Tiana. Some might say Oprah’s voice is her biggest asset when it comes to cinema and that is why she has found work in three animated films.

The Butler (2013): Oprah Winfrey played the wife of a butler, played by Forest Whitaker (Zuri of Black Panther). Whitaker’s character was White House butler to eight US Presidents, and thus a witness to some of the most important events of the 20th century in his 34-year tenure.

