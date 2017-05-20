Before Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra and Pamela Anderson are talking about an elephant. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Baywatch, which is the Hollywood remake of the hit 90s show starring Pamela Anderson. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Baywatch, which is the Hollywood remake of the hit 90s show starring Pamela Anderson.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who currently awaits the release of her debut Hollywood flick Baywatch, says it was lovely to have worked with Hollywood’s superstar Pamela Anderson in the Hollywood film. Pamela Anderson on Thursday night took to Twitter to thank Priyanka, who has lent her voice for the world’s first robotic educational elephant, Ellie.

“So happy Ringling won’t have elephants in US. Hope India will do same. India. This video. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra!” Anderson tweeted. Priyanka replied: “I hope so too Pamela Anderson. So lovely to have worked with you on ‘Baywatch’. Hope to see you soon.”

So happy Ringling won’t have 🐘 in US. Hope India will do same. ❤ India. ❤this video. Thank u @priyankachopra! http://t.co/BvYh1cs4UQ — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 18, 2017

I hope so too @pamfoundation . So lovely to have worked with u on #Baywatch . Hope to c u soon. Xoxo http://t.co/QXvKr8EsN8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017

The tweet was a response to Priyanka Chopra lending her voice for PETA USA to explain to kids that elephants do not belong in a circus. It is an attempt by PETA to help spread animal awareness and welfare. The elephant is a life-size model and the first of its kind. The elephant will try to connect with children, who show a natural empathy for animals and hence will help them learn how to help animals from a younger age.

“Ellie is teaching kids that elephants belong in the wild, with their families, and that they suffer in captivity, where they’re subjected to abuse and unable to engage in natural behavior”, says Priyanka Chopra. “I’m pleased to join with PETA in bringing Ellie to life for children everywhere.”

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is based on the television series of the same name. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and David Hasselhoff.

