Before Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson sends a special message for Priyanka Chopra

Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson said Priyanka Chopra is the best and incredibly talented. Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson said Priyanka Chopra is the best and incredibly talented.

“I am sure, I am making her blush,” said Dwayne Johnson as cameras caught Priyanka Chopra turn red.

But as much as fans would have wanted Dwayne to be present and see his effect on his Baywatch co-star, the Hollywood star could only manage a small video message for Priyanka and India. The message played out in front of the Indian media, at a press conference for Baywatch where Priyanka launched a new poster of the movie, which is to be released on in India on June 2. The movie is also slotted to release in the USA a week before, on May 25.

That Dwayne is extremely fond of Priyanka was clearer than ever today as he heaped praise on the actor, calling her the best and incredibly talented.

“I’ve been told this video is going to play in a very big press conference, based around someone who is very important and special to me. Someone who is incredibly talented… Priyanka Chopra. You’re the best, I love you. I am sure I am making you blush,” he said.

“I loved working with Priyanka. She was truly the best. I had a great time working with her. You talk about a girl who really kicks a** in a way that is believable, it’s Priyanka,” The Rock added.

But amid all the Priyanka-praise, Dwayne didn’t forget to mention about his admiration for India and his fans here. Apologising for not being able to visit India, the actor said, “I am so sorry I couldn’t be there with you. Priyanka and I had talked about this for months. Coming to India would’ve been my first time. I cannot wait to come. I wish I could’ve joined you this time.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra confirms signing 3 films. Is Kalpana Chawla biopic one of them?

“Over the years, whether it was my WWE or movie career, you (Indians) have shown such incredible love and support to me. Thank you so much. I look forward to one day coming to your great country and saying hello and sharing my gratitude in person,” he said. Priyanka will be seen in the role of antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, which also stars Zac Efron. It is scheduled to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd