Been a strange journey on Game of Thrones, says Kit Harington

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he is connected with Jon Snow, his character from the fantasy series, on an emotional level, and will always cherish his journey in the show. “I sort of know where he is now. Next season will be next season, he might go through a big change, I don’t know. He’s dear to me. I’ve lived with him for so long. I think I’ve come into a place of feeling quite emotional about him, actually, knowing that I’m not going to get to go back to him after next year,” Harington said in a statement.

He added, “I’m really trying to just take stock of having lived this sort of dual life with this character, and being through so much with this character. It’s been a strange journey, but I’ll always be fond of it.” The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The final season is likely to air in 2018.

Harington added that he has “just finished season seven, and I am already counting down the days until I get the season eight scripts. Everyone’s been wondering how it’s going to end, and what’s going to happen right from the get-go, and theorising about it. It’s really exciting to me not knowing, genuinely having no idea where it’s going to end, what they’ve got in their heads, and being the first to find out,” he said.

Game Of Thrones, which is based on novels by George R.R. Martin, and is a dramatic telling of a story entwined with sneaky ploys, nudity and bloodshed in a quest to claim the ‘Iron Throne’.

