Beauty and the Beast to get a sequel: Here’s how Emma Watson, Dan Stevens film won us over

We can definitely say that we’ve grown up listening to the centuries-old fairytale of Beauty And The Beast which tells you a story of transformative love, and of learning to see someone’s inner beauty. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this classic piece has been remade or reinvented over the years, in different forms of entertainment, keeping it as fresh as ever in our memories. Bill Condon too, has tried his hands on recreating this story this time in 3D and musical form, which takes you on an enticing ride but with some speed breakers in between. These speed breakers are nothing but the lack of bringing in freshness to the script, not realising that it’s 2017. And all those controversies happening around the film for having a ‘gay moment’, trust us you wouldn’t even notice because it’s as short as blink and miss moment.

Emma Watson, who plays the character of Belle, is promising in her character but unlike her other roles she doesn’t outgrow or become real while portraying it. This definitely isn’t a musical film she should have given up for La La Land, which was initially offered to her. As the film starts getting into a pace, it is Lumiere who is lively and stands out in the entire film. Whether it’s his smart dialogues, or the way a candle stand has been brought to life by giving it a proper antique design, Lumiere steals the show in all entirety while other characters who are also cursed, including the beast, are just normal and existing. By the way, just like other times you’ve not known what Prince aka Beast’s real name is, in this film too the mystery doesn’t solve. But to those who are keen to know, his name was Prince Adam.

The film also quite subtly shows gender inequality and patriarchy. Especially when Belle, who is a book worm, tries to teach a small girl to read and when Luke Evans (Gaston) puts up a marriage proposal to Belle saying that all those who end up lonely become as good as a beggar on the street. What’s interesting is the fact that the director and the writers have put in effort to show the backstory of how the prince aka Dan Stevens turn into a beast and how Belle loses her mother. The filmmakers have also added two new songs to make the film more glorious, which end up making it too stretched instead. But ‘Be Our Guest’ in this film is the best so far.

However, the film that speaks ounces about romance fails to bring in the charm of old tale. The whole romance between Emma and Dan feels dull, which makes the climax of the film a celebrated affair because you have — thank god it’s over– kind of feeling.

Here’s details of the cast and crew:

Director: Bill Condon

Producer: David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman

Screenplay: Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos

Starring

Emma Watson (Belle)

Dan Stevens (Prince/Beast)

Luke Evans (Guston)

Kevin Kline (Belle’s father)

Josh Gad (LeFou)

Ewan McGregor (Lumiere)

Stanley Tucci (Cadenza)

Audra McDonald

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Feather Duster)

Ian McKellen (Cogsworth)

Emma Thompson (Mrs Potts)

