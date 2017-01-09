Beauty and the Beast new poster: Emma Watson film gives ‘human’ touch to its characters, see pic

Beauty and the Beast new poster is a perfect prelude to spring. Beauty and the Beast new poster is a perfect prelude to spring.

Melancholic, surreal and delightful, Beauty and the Beast’s new poster is a perfect prelude to spring. Awash with grey-blue, the colour of winter, the poster has Emma Watson and Dan Stevens buried deep in cogitation. Even though Beauty and the Beast is a traditional fairy tale, one can find hints of looming darkness in this poster which is so palpable.

The enchanted castle with all its towers and turrets or the brooding eyes of Dan Stevens, lend a subtle grey character to this otherwise happy-cry tale. The significance of red rose in the hands of Emma Watson is too visible. It symbolises the beauty present in all of us. But will we find it? Will we be courageous enough to reach out and touch that rose with all the dangers and battles lying in the path? Or could it be the desire to find true love? We can go on and on.

Watch new teaser of Beauty and the Beast

This live-action remake of 1991 animated movie lifts our hopes. We can’t wait to see a riot of colours and romance swirling on screen. Unlike the original animated movie, this poster suggests a remarkable inventive approach by its makers. As we all know that all the characters of the original movie weren’t humans. In fact, it takes a long time after we discover and relish, as non-living things take human forms. Here, all characters are graced with a human face and spirit. We do remember how the talking characters – the wardrobe, the teacup, the teapot and the clock amused us with their never-dying hope for seeing their master find love. And how Belle’s arrival brings a light of its own in that gloomy castle. We must say, the happy faces of all characters on the poster do invite us to visit this old tale. Dressed in impeccable costumes, these characters remind us of simpler days when reading a bedtime story was so much fun.

Disney also released a fresh video having some new scenes. One, that stands out is Emma crooning on a hilltop and we can’t thank the makers enough for giving such a breathtaking shot. For sure, one can’t wait for Beauty and the Beast to get released on March 17.

