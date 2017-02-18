Beauty and the Beast making: All the magic that made this Emma Watson film possible. Watch video

The Beauty and the Beast team recently released a video wherein one can see all the behind-the-scenes magic. The Beauty and the Beast team recently released a video wherein one can see all the behind-the-scenes magic.

Come March and we will see the magic of Beauty and the Beast getting unfold on screen. It’s not an easy task to retell this old tale. The makers have put a lot of effort to make it possible. The Beauty and the Beast team recently released a video wherein one can see all the behind-the-scenes magic. The video offers more insight on a recreation of this classic.

It’s endearing to see how much this beautiful tale of romance means to its actors and makers. “I have loved Beauty and the Beast since I was about four years old. When you love something that much, you really want to do it justice” says lead actor Emma Watson in the video. The team insists that they have added more details and depth to this tale with new technology.

Go behind the scenes with the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast and see how they brought the tale as old as time to life in a whole new way. pic.twitter.com/AlOdeziCdf — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) February 17, 2017

“I thought it was the most beautiful and perfect movie and the pressure becomes, why to remake something that is perfect. It was a great opportunity to tell this story in live-action, full photoreal version and present it as a 21st-century movie. There is something about the story and score that draws everybody in,” says director Bill Condon.

The video also features actors Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. This live-action remake of 1991 animated movie pushes us to find out the lost child in all of us. The movie is directed by Bill Condon. It also stars Dan Stevens (as the beast), Luke Evans (as Gaston), Kevin Kline and Josh Gad. Beauty and the Beast has mostly been shot in Surrey and London.

