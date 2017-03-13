Beauty and the Beast: Emma Watson praises Josh Gad

Emma Watson has praised Josh Gad for his subtle performance in ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Emma Watson has praised Josh Gad for his subtle performance in ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Actress Emma Watson has praised Josh Gad for his subtle performance in ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The 26-year-old actress – who plays Belle in the new live-action version of the fairytale – has heaped praise on her co-star for his portrayal of LeFou, Disney’s first openly gay character, reported Entertainment Weekly “I think that’s what’s so fantastic about Josh’s performance is that it’s so subtle. It’s always like, ‘Does he idolise Gaston? Is he in love with Gaston? What’s the relationship there?'” Watson says.

“I think it’s incredibly subtle, to be perfectly honest. I don’t want people going into this movie thinking there’s a huge narrative there.” Emma Watson, who was originally eyed for lead role in La La Land, clears up the rumours of her possible involvement with Damien Chazelle’s musical, saying due to “scheduling conflict it just didn’t work out” The 26-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the release of Beauty and the Beast.

Watson reveals that she felt her performance would not be best served by splitting time between Bill Condon’s fairy-tale adaptation and Chazelle’s tale about an aspiring actress in love with a jazz pianist, reported Entertainment Weekly. “It’s one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that’s coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone,” Watson says.

Acknowledging that she had been committed to “Beauty and the Beast” for years, Watson says, “I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me, and I knew I had to be in London to really do that. “And this wasn’t a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be. So scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn’t work out.”