Beauty And The Beast: Emma Watson film is a beast at box office, reaches $400 million mark

Emma Watson’s recent release Beauty And The Beast has garnered immense love from the audience across the globe. The film is walking towards breaking all box office records created in 2017 with a collection of around $400 million worldwide today. As quoted by Deadline, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has collected $204.2 million at the international box office till Monday. The film has grossed $392.4 million globally and it expected to touch $400 million worldwide by the middle of its second week.

The film was certified ‘A’ for featuring a gay moment in a lot countries including Malaysia. However, certification board of Malaysia has agreed to release the film without any cuts, as per reports. Beauty And The Beast, which was originally slated to release on March 16, will now hit the theatres on March 30.

The live-action remake of the 1991 animated film vanished from local movie listings after the censor board asked for certain cuts but Disney Malaysia apparently did not agree to the demand. The studio had submitted the film for an appeal with the Film Appeals Committee. “The wait was worth it, Malaysia. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, coming your way 30th March. #BeOurGuest,” Disney Malaysia wrote on its official website today.

A theatre chain, Golden Screen Cinemas, also tweeted about the movie’s release. “Beauty and the Beast confirmed for 30 March without cuts,” the chain tweeted. The movie had a great opening at the box office but faced issues in Singapore and Russia, which slapped an adults-only rating due to Disney’s first-ever openly gay character LeFou.

The film is expected to have a sequel too, although the original Disney animation did not have any sequel. Beauty And The Beast marked the second Disney princess fairytale after Cinderella in 2015.

