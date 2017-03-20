Beauty and the Beast box office collection: Emma Watson film collects Rs 6.67 crore in opening weekend

Beauty and the Beast box office collection: Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic. Beauty and the Beast box office collection: Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic.

Disney’s live-action film Beauty and the Beast has collected Rs 6.67 crore in its opening weekend at India box office. The film collected Rs 1.42 crore, Rs 2.45 crore and Rs 2.80 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared, ” What’s noteworthy is, the opening weekend biz of #BeautyAndTheBeast is almost three times higher than #Cinderella, #Moana and #Zootopia.” He also tweeted, ” #BeautyAndTheBeast witnesses growth with each passing day… Fri 1.42 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.67 cr nett. India biz.”

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action remake of 1991 animated movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson is expected to pull in USD 15 million ( Rs 100 crore approximately) for the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watson might get the above-mentioned amount if the film performs as well as expected at the box office.

Watson was reportedly offered USD three million upfront, but her profits will likely end up being considerably larger upon the film’s total gross. Considering Beauty and the Beast, which hit the US theatres on March 18, is set to land one of the top 10 openings of all time and as per the reports, the film has already pulled in a record USD 63.8 million on day one and is projected to make up to USD 170 million over the weekend.

Beauty and the Beast will be one of Emma Watson’s biggest break after Harry Potter franchise, she was popular for playing the role of one of Harry Potter’s best friend Hermione Granger in JK Rowling’s film adaption of her novels. Beauty and the Beast is presently one of the most successfully running films at the theatres which have come up with good reviews.

