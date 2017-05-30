Baywatch Vs Wonder Woman: Priyanka Chopra and Gal Gadot movies release on June 2 in India, who’s gonna win?

It is Baywatch vs Wonder Woman this Friday in India. Priyanka Chopra’s villain or Gal Gadot’s superhero, who is your pick? It is Baywatch vs Wonder Woman this Friday in India. Priyanka Chopra’s villain or Gal Gadot’s superhero, who is your pick?

Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman have been two of the most-awaited Hollywood films in India for a long time and now it looks like the two women have chosen the same date to release their big films, so naturally here we are speculating which girl is gonna win in India. Going purely by the reviews of the two films, this one is a no-brainer. While Wonder Woman is being universally lauded with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra’s film got lousy reviews and a lousy 19% rating. On Rotten Tomatoes, this is the critic consensus for Gal Gadot’s film: “Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot’s charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.” However, Priyanka enjoys the home advantage and Baywatch has been on the mind of Indians for a long time. The fact that Priyanka got good notices amid terrible reviews for Baywatch means something in India. Will people go to watch the film purely for Priyanka?

So, let’s begin with Priyanka Chopra. The Desi Girl has been our darling even before she entered Hollywood. Of course, when she started ruling the world globally, with her various awards, and appearances on prestigious platforms, magazines, she only gave her fans more reasons to fall in love with her and feel proud. She was the first Indian actor to grab a lead role in an American television show, and later when she announced her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson, she excited us even more.

She teased us with her perpetual updates on Instagram where she was seen having a great time with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and her other co-stars. In Baywatch, she will be playing the role of a villain. Although the trailers of Baywatch had dedicated more time to Dwayne and Zac, with her little moments on screen, Priyanka Chopra had completely owned her moments. The last time we saw Priyanka Chopra was in Jai Gangajaal in 2016. It’s truly been a long time since we have seen her on big screen, hence we can expect fans of PeeCee would go for Baywatch not because it’s her Hollywood debut, rather because she is coming back on big screen after many months.

Coming to Gal Gadot, her cameo was the only good thing in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice which completely turned into a Bollywood melodramatic film with its Martha moment. Just when everything was going down the drain, Wonder Woman had swooped in to save the day (and the film). Since then, Gal has kept the world on her toes. Everyone wanted to know where she’s from, what were her superpowers and who are her comrades. After a long time, we will be watching a superhero movie based on a woman, who fought during the first world war.

Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch will be releasing on May 25th in US and June 2 in India, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will be releasing on June 2 worldwide.

So who will win, India’s darling Priyanka Chopra or our Gal?

