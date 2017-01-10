Baywatch trailer: There’s Priyanka Chopra in this Dwayne Johnson NSFW trailer but where’s the fun? Watch video

Baywatch Trailer: Unlike the first trailer, we meet Priyanka Chopra in her villainous Victoria Leeds pointing a gun at Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock in the second trailer. Baywatch Trailer: Unlike the first trailer, we meet Priyanka Chopra in her villainous Victoria Leeds pointing a gun at Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock in the second trailer.

Oh Priyanka Chopra, who knew being bad can be so good? After all the heartbreak that the first trailer of Baywatch gave us (PeeCee was there for a split second but what a split second it was!), we meet her villainous Victoria Leeds in all her glory. Priyanka begins good enough when we meet her first but the dead giveaway of her intentions is when she has a gun pointed at Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Now, you don’t point a gun at this man lightly (hell, have you seen what he is built like?).

But trust Priyanka Chopra to do what no woman has done before. She plays a woman who seems to be behind everything that is going wrong on Johnson and Zac Efron’s turf. They want it stopped, what they don’t know is that this woman is unstoppable.

Also read | Golden Globes: Priyanka Chopra twins and twirls with Sofia Vergara, leaves Dwayne Johnson in love. See pics, videos

And when we don’t have Priyanka on the screen, we have babes in bikinis and two shirtless dudes — Dwayne and Zac — and smart quips. Only, these funny one-liners mostly fail to get their timing right. Given that the film is R-rated, there is a lot of profanity too. There is some self-referential humour too, as Zac comments, “I thought we were lifeguards? Everything that you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining but farfetched TV show.”

Watch | Baywatch Trailer

We just hope that the film is more a laugh riot given Johnson’s expertise in buddy comedies. And we want more of Victoria too given Priyanka Chopra owning the time she is on screen. She is enjoying being bad so much, it is translating on screen.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Baywatch has been adapted for big screen by Seth Gordon. Dwayne stars as Mitch Buchannon and Zac plays his yummy sidekick Matt Brody. The film is in the vein of 21 Jump Street minus the latter’s perfectly-timed satire. The film also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, and Rob Huebel. The film releases May 26, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd