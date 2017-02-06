Baywatch trailer: Priyanka Chopra wants to break Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron’s bromance. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra from Baywatch’s super bowl trailer. Priyanka Chopra from Baywatch’s super bowl trailer.

Baywatch is up for its big summer release this year but before that, its makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they create a buzz that’s difficult to hold back our excitement. The Baywatch team, including Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra, have released a new teaser trailer for the Super Bowl and both the stars seem pretty excited.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is wanting to break the entertaining compatibility aka bromance of Dwayne and Zac Efron. In another video we see Dwayne making National Football league player Rob Gronkowski, do the iconic slomo run of Baywatch.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In fact, in the new promo, we also have Zac tearing off his pants to unleash an American flag-themed bathing suit, when Dwayne asks him, “What are you wearing?” Efron quickly answers, “Freedom.” Sharing the same sequence on his Instagram account, Dwayne wrote, “You don’t get to say that, you’re just tan” ~ Mitch Our new #SuperBowl spot. Enjoy! #Baywatch MAY 26th * I bet my dude @zacefron a years worth of Thai massages (not from me) he wouldn’t wear these Snuffaluffagus huggers in the spot. He did. I lost. Freedom wins.”

Check out new Super Bowl teaser of Baywatch:

Earlier, the team had announced the release date of the film much in style. Taking cue from the tagline of Game of Thrones “Winter is Coming,” the Baywatch cast gave it a new catchy meaning of its own. While GoT’s winter speaks about terrible things and bloodbath, Baywatch’s “Summer is Coming” brings to mind beach, bikinis and surf.

The film, which marks the Hollywood debut of Priyanka, will release on May 26 this year. The actor, who appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, hinted on Dwayne’s visit to India for promotions of the film too.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd