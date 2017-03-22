Baywatch trailer: Priyanka Chopra is ‘up to no good’ and Dwayne Johnson’s NSFW humour, watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson look great in the new Baywatch trailer. Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson look great in the new Baywatch trailer.

The new trailer of Baywatch was released recently and there is a lot going on in it. It is common knowledge that Priyanka Chopra plays the villain in this one and Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron play the role of protagonist and his much-needed sidekick (best possible sidekick on screen!).

This trailer, however, has the funniest surprise ever in addition to more time for Priyanka on screen. From the posters of the film, we know that PeeCee looks hot in her villain avatar and the recent one proves that the team of Baywatch has a sense of humour that is NSFW. So what makes the new trailer interesting, you ask?

Watch | Baywatch Trailer 3

On the surface – we love the lifeguards’ uniforms (male and female), we love the stunt sequences with underlining humour, and we love that Dwayne and his team are a bunch of overperforming locals protecting their territory. In fact, they are reminded that they are just a bunch of lifeguards in the trailer. Doesn’t look like they give a damn, though.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra’s new Baywatch poster is not safe for work. Check the raunchy new poster here

Spoiler’s alert! Here are the top 5 moments from the trailer!

Zac Efron wears a dress and uses makeup. When Dwayne asks why he would do something like that, Zac replies without batting an eyelid, “To look hot.” And oh, he looks incredible as a woman.

When Dwayne says, “Make my pecs a little bigger, and don’t cover up my front bump,” to the sand artist.

When Dwayne asks Zac, “Hey One Direction. You here for the qualifiers?” Zac in turn replies “I have two medals,” for which Dwayne says, “We still don’t give a f***.”

“Drugs. Murder. A dead body on our beach. And it all started once she took over.” The introduction to Priyanka’s character Victoria Leeds sounds great.

“Some people are up to no good,” says Pee Cee in the trailer.

The trailer has some kicks, punches, women lifeguards running slo-mo and a lot of R-rated humour that makes a great commercial entertainer. We look forward to the movie on the big screens on May 26, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd