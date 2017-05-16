Baywatch star Zac Efron to star as serial killer in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Zac Efron will be seen in Baywatch and The Greatest Showman. Zac Efron will be seen in Baywatch and The Greatest Showman.

Actor Zac Efron will star in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, to be helmed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger in an upcoming psychological thriller about the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Michael Werwie wrote the script for the project, which is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, who went years denying the accusations against Bundy. She ultimately turned him to the police, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In real life, it was only when he was nearing his execution that Ted Bundy began talking about his heinous murders, did Kloepfer and the rest of the world, learnt the true gravity of his numerous grotesque crimes.

Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian are producing via Voltage along with Michael Costigan. Efron’s Ninjas Runnin’ Wild banner will also produce alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett.

“I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time,” Chartier said. “From his dramatic turn in Paperboy to his hilarious performance in Neighbors, he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn’t be more excited to see him in this amazing role.”

Principal photography is set to begin on October 9.

Efron has spent the majority of the last few years starring in comedies. Efron, 29, will next be seen in an upcoming musical The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman on 25th December.

After a series of comedy roles, this movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will take Zac Effron into extremely dark roles.

He is also set for the release of his movie, Baywatch with Bollywood hottie Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the comedy action thriller. The movie will release in India on 2nd June.

