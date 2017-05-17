Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra shoots for Andy Cohen’s chat show

Priyanka Chopra, Andy Cohen and Amy Brenneman on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Priyanka Chopra, Andy Cohen and Amy Brenneman on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Bollywood’s favourite and international star Priyanka Chopra will be seen on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – an American talk show.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a photograph of herself looking out through a window of a car on Instagram. She captioned the image: “Back to my NYC…Mumbai-NYC-Africa-LA-Miami-NYC in 15 days! Phew… Another two weeks of many time zones coming up. Watch me live on ‘Watch What Happens live’ Tonight! ‘Baywatch’ May 25.”

PeeCee will be seen alongside actress Amy Brenneman, and the Baajirao Mastani actor said it was fun to “hang out” with the international star. “It was so much fun to meet you and hang out Amy Brenneman you are as amazing as the work you do. Much love.”

What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is an American pop culture-based late-night show hosted by Andy Cohen. It features on the network channel Bravo’s own reality programming in the manner of an after show and curates celebrities’ recent news.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s latest post here:

Priyanka is nowadays busy with her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. She will be working along with Dwyane Johnson and Zac Efron. And, they have almost become a dream team and are also giving everyone major friendship goals.

Set to release on May 25, Baywatch is an adaptation of the popular 90’s show, Baywatch which featured actress Pamela Anderson.

The Quantico actress will be seen essaying a negative role in her upcoming film, Baywatch – Victoria Leeds. Priyanka has been super busy promoting the film also starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. She was also shooting for her TV series Quantico at the same time. This Bollywood diva is leaving no stones unturned as she shoots to international fame.

