After playing villain in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra now wants to play a ‘cool’ Batgirl

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch finally opened in India today. Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch finally opened in India today.

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra has her eye on a superhero role and says Batgirl would be cool to play. A new Batgirl film was announced earlier this year and it will be written and directed by Joss Whedon. The hunt for the lead actress is still on and Priyanka, 34, seems to have thrown her name into the ring.

“My dream part is, now that I’m working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part,” she says in a chat with OK! Magazine. “When I think of American movies, they’ve had superheroes for eons, right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting superpower. I don’t know… Batgirl would be so cool!”

Batgirl has appeared twice on screen in recent years; Alicia Silverstone played a version of her (called Barbara Wilson) in Batman & Robin, and Rosario Dawson voiced Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the recent Lego Batman Movie.

After receiving poor reviews globally and a dismal performance at the US box office, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch finally opened in India today. And it looks like the actor’s fans are happy about her performance alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron. The initial audience reactions for the film and Priyanka’s performance are positive, contrary to the critics’ reviews that have poured in so far.

So, while it may look like Priyanka earned more prominence through her Hollywood vehicle than what Deepika did, we will have to wait to see if Baywatch beats xXx in collections as well. So far, the movie seems to have trouble in the US.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App